Colorado woman reunited with mother w...

Colorado woman reunited with mother who disappeared in 2006

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

In this screen shot taken from a video, Kayannette Gabrielle reunites with her daughter Colette Hanlon Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Santa Barbra, Calif. Gabrielle, 67, a Colorado native, disappeared in 2006 while living in Valencia, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costco readies for new opening (Dec '06) Mar 8 Pamela_e 159
Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers Feb 23 Laugh at Me 32
Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ... Feb 23 Bite me THEIF 28
Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 2
Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S... Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St... Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line Feb 22 LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,458,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC