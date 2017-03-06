Avita Medical Announces Last Patient ...

Avita Medical Announces Last Patient Visit In U.S. Pivotal Trial

VALENCIA, Calif. & PERTH, Australia & CAMBRIDGE, England-- --Avita Medical Limited , a regenerative medicine company focused on the treatment of wounds and skin defects, has collected long-term follow-up data from the final patient enrolled in its pivotal FDA trial of the ReCellA Autologous Cell Harvesting Device for the treatment of burns, and achieved a key milestone in its U.S. regulatory pathway, the Company said today.

