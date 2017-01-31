Valencia Man Disappears Under Bizarre Circumstances
SANTA CLARITA - Authorities are continuing their search for a 58-year-old man who disappeared last week from his home in the Santa Clarita Valley neighborhood of Valencia without a trace. Will Cierzan went missing Jan. 26. His wife of 28 years, Linda Cierzan, told KCAL9 Tuesday that when she spoke to him that afternoon, he told her that dinner was ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
