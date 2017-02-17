To Preserve Zeitgeist Patio Sunshine, Planning Commission Cuts 5 Feet Off Neighboring Development

After employees of Zeitgeist saw analysis of a 28-unit development project across Valencia Street at 198 Valencia that indicated the development would cast a shadow on parts of its popular patio beer garden at peak hours, the bar initiated a review of the 198 Valencia project with the Planning Commission in December . While various reports in the meantime have pointed to Zeitgeist winning or losing that fight, eventually the bar struck a compromise with the developer to cut the ceiling height for the development's ground floor retail space from 15 feet to 10 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.