To Preserve Zeitgeist Patio Sunshine, Planning Commission Cuts 5 Feet Off Neighboring Development
After employees of Zeitgeist saw analysis of a 28-unit development project across Valencia Street at 198 Valencia that indicated the development would cast a shadow on parts of its popular patio beer garden at peak hours, the bar initiated a review of the 198 Valencia project with the Planning Commission in December . While various reports in the meantime have pointed to Zeitgeist winning or losing that fight, eventually the bar struck a compromise with the developer to cut the ceiling height for the development's ground floor retail space from 15 feet to 10 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St...
|19 min
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|4
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|50 min
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: College of the Canyons Brown Line Station
|1 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Magic Mountain Brown Line Station
|1 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: McBean Regional Transit Center
|1 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|19 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S...
|19 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC