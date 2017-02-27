The First European Patients Receive the Bioness StimRouter System
The first series of StimRouter Neuromodulation System implantations were recently conducted in Europe, according to a media announcement from Valencia, Calif-based Bioness Inc . Patients at Radboud University Medical Center at South Victoria University and at Kliniek Park Leopold Chirec received the StimRouter to manage chronic pain conditions originating from varied peripheral neuralgias.
