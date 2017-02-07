Tapas restaurant Oveja Negra joining ...

Tapas restaurant Oveja Negra joining San Josea s Santana Row

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The restaurant's signature dish will be Oveja Negra Barbacoa, lamb shoulder rubbed with chiles and epazote, cooked in banana leaves and slow-roasted overnight, with mini bone marrow tortillas. Oveja Negra , an edgy new restaurant that boasts a menu of "unruly tapas," is replacing the Hotel Valencia's Citrus on the third level of the San Jose hotel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becoming a notary in California/Online Classes Feb 8 cali kid 3
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Feb 8 KimG 613
Larry Krause is located at 58325 Carmona. La Qu... Feb 5 Larry 1
If anybody wants to....you know. Feb 1 Thefreshguy123 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,498
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Jan 25 GalaxyDraperies 3
Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla... Jan 21 Dumetz 6
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 17 at 6:47AM PST

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,677 • Total comments across all topics: 278,946,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC