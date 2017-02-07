Tapas restaurant Oveja Negra joining San Josea s Santana Row
The restaurant's signature dish will be Oveja Negra Barbacoa, lamb shoulder rubbed with chiles and epazote, cooked in banana leaves and slow-roasted overnight, with mini bone marrow tortillas. Oveja Negra , an edgy new restaurant that boasts a menu of "unruly tapas," is replacing the Hotel Valencia's Citrus on the third level of the San Jose hotel.
