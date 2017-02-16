Six Flags private party goes public with fireworks
A sudden spectacular display of fireworks on the west side of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday night surprised Valencia residents, sheriff's deputies and firefighters. The fireworks capped a private party held by and for Six Flags staffers, with a pyrotechnic flare perfected over the years by SCV's landmark amusement park.
