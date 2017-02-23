Safety Changes Explored for 17th and Church
Last night, at the Mission Police Station on Valencia, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency held an open house on making 17th Street, between Church and Sanchez, safer for cyclists. As many Streetsblog readers are aware, the railway tracks and the width of the street make for particularly hazardous conditions for cyclists traveling between the Mission and Castro neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|Feb 23
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|Feb 23
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S...
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St...
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: College of the Canyons Brown Line Station
|Feb 22
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC