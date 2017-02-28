New Episodes of Original Documentary ...

New Episodes of Original Documentary Series Collision Course Premiere on Reelz, 3/18

Tuesday Feb 28

REELZ today announced new episodes of its original documentary series COLLISION COURSE will premiere Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. The series unravels the speculation surrounding car and airplane crashes involving celebrities relying on footage from the scene, police records, CGI reenactments and interviews with eyewitnesses to provide a detailed look at what put these celebrities on a collision course.

