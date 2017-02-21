Katy Perry finds amusement parks aren't that amusing in new "Chained to the Rhythm" video
Katy Perry has released the video for her new hit "Chained to the Rhythm," and just like the song, it's a cautionary tale about living in a bubble while ignoring all the trouble in the world. It's also bit reminiscent of the Black Mirror episode "Nosedive."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|1 hr
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|2 hr
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|23 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S...
|23 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St...
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: College of the Canyons Brown Line Station
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC