Katy Perry finds amusement parks aren't that amusing in new "Chained to the Rhythm" video

Tuesday

Katy Perry has released the video for her new hit "Chained to the Rhythm," and just like the song, it's a cautionary tale about living in a bubble while ignoring all the trouble in the world. It's also bit reminiscent of the Black Mirror episode "Nosedive."

Valencia, CA

