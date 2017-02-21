Boeing sues suppliers over liquid that damaged first Air Force tanker
Boeing is alleging that liquid that its suppliers provided damaged the fueling system of its first KC-46 Air Force tanker. Boeing is suing two California companies, Able Aerospace Adhesives and AlfaKleen Chemical Labs, it claims supplied a mislabeled chemical that caused severe damage to the refueling system of its Air Force KC-46 refueling tanker and delayed its first flight in 2015 by a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Laundry E Z Coin Chatsworth Ripping Off Customers
|4 hr
|Laugh at Me
|32
|Black Widow infestation at local businesses in ...
|5 hr
|Bite me THEIF
|28
|Review: Pacoima Metro Brown Line Station
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|2
|Review: Arleta/Van Nuys Metro Brown Line Rail S...
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: San Fernando/North Valley Metro Rail St...
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: Lyons Metro Brown Line
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
|Review: College of the Canyons Brown Line Station
|Wed
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC