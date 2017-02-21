Boeing sues suppliers over liquid tha...

Boeing sues suppliers over liquid that damaged first Air Force tanker

Wednesday

Boeing is alleging that liquid that its suppliers provided damaged the fueling system of its first KC-46 Air Force tanker. Boeing is suing two California companies, Able Aerospace Adhesives and AlfaKleen Chemical Labs, it claims supplied a mislabeled chemical that caused severe damage to the refueling system of its Air Force KC-46 refueling tanker and delayed its first flight in 2015 by a month.

