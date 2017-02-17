Atlas Welcomes Dylan Ferrandis - Ferr...

Atlas Welcomes Dylan Ferrandis - Ferrandis Joins The Atlas Crew Of Riders

Atlas is proud to welcome Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider Dylan Ferrandis to our constantly growing list of athletes. Along with wearing the flagship product, the Atlas Air, Dylan will be making his Monster Energy Supercross debut, riding the #108 machine.

