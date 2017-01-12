Valencia Housing Development Stalled ...

Valencia Housing Development Stalled over Zeitgeist Shadow Dispute

The sponsors of a 28-unit housing development proposed for 198 Valencia - the current site of an auto service station discovered Thursday the peculiar traps of developing housing in San Francisco. This one concerned the questions of shade, legacy businesses and in the end became a debate on whether the city's charm - a charm derived in part from legacy businesses that provide sun-filled patios - was more important than building more housing.

