So long, nerdy sidekick: Female animators aim to nix cliches
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Madison Stubbs speaks during the Animated Women symposium at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia, Calif. The California Institute of the Arts was created partly by Walt Disney's desire to bring more top-flight animators into the profession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla...
|Sat
|Dumetz
|6
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Jan 15
|Suzannnelucien
|608
|Edwin A. Marin, L.A. Homicide No. 98: Man Found... (May '10)
|Jan 12
|Pet shop boy
|16
|France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi...
|Jan 7
|John Minasian
|1
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
|Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09)
|Dec '16
|Teri Garcia
|12
|Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em... (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|beverly hiller
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC