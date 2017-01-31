Rain closes roads, prompts evacuation...

Rain closes roads, prompts evacuation in parts of Santa Clarita

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: LA Daily News

Soft closures are in effect at Sand Canyon and Lost Canyon as well as Placerita Canyon and the 14 Freeway while a hard closure is in effect at Iron Canyon and Sand Canyon, according to the city of Santa Clarita. Evacuation notices were issued in advance of Sunday's storm to about 120 Santa Clarita homes in the vicinity of last summer's devastating Sand fire, which includes Placerita Canyon to the south, Sand Canyon to the west boundary and Iron Canyon on the northern boundary, due to heavy rainfall and the potential for mud and debris flows.

