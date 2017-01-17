Kids Now Casting: Leading Role in Short Film 'K-Town' and More
Casting is underway for one young talent in "K-Town," a short student film for the CalArts Film Directing Program. The project seeks a female actor aged 712 to play the leading role of Little Girl, who's about 10 years old.
