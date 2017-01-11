High school artists invited to apply for summer school
YoloArts is calling all Yolo County high school artists for the 31st session of the California State Summer School for the Arts. This program offers a rigorous pre-professional training program in the visual and performing arts of dance, music and theater, creative writing, animation and film for talented high school-aged artists.
