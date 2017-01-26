Family Fights for Custody of Murdered Sacramento Womana s Children
After loving her big sister for 29 years, Anastasia Favila can't believe she'll have to live the rest of her days without Deseret. The bright light that Deseret Antoinette Favila was to her family faded out of their lives in a frightening way early Jan. 19. The Sacramento native's husband, former Los Angeles county sheriff's deputy Jorge Casas, has now been charged with murdering her at their San Fernando home while their 8, 6 and 4-year-old children were inside.
