Cub Scouts Collect Sleeping Bags for Homeless Veterans
Cub Scouts from Calabasas collected nearly 600 sleeping bags for homeless veterans. They presented them to the Veteran's Administration in Westwood on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2018.
