Ugh: Pauline's Pizza Is For Sale

At this point, Sidney Weinstein, who turns 70 next October, is basically the "Pauline" of Pauline's Pizza. Her restaurant on Valencia near 14th, which she opened with her husband and his business partner in 1985, seriously predates Valencia's Valencia-fication, but it still draws crowds of loyal customers lured by a signature pesto pizza and a family-friendly atmosphere, with crayons on tables and a charming staff .

