Ugh: Pauline's Pizza Is For Sale
At this point, Sidney Weinstein, who turns 70 next October, is basically the "Pauline" of Pauline's Pizza. Her restaurant on Valencia near 14th, which she opened with her husband and his business partner in 1985, seriously predates Valencia's Valencia-fication, but it still draws crowds of loyal customers lured by a signature pesto pizza and a family-friendly atmosphere, with crayons on tables and a charming staff .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Teri Garcia
|12
|Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em...
|Dec 17
|beverly hiller
|2
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|602
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|Dec 12
|D-Culver
|188
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|INFIDEL
|2,497
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Dec 3
|Now_What-
|1
|Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla...
|Nov 26
|Whitney Ellis los...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC