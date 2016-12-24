The True Meaning of Christmas
Some of the gifts collected at Afterburn fitness from their 'Giving Tree' event to benefit the Domestic Violence Center. Courtesy photo In today's world there is so much bad news I thought I would share some good news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|607
|Donaldson company
|Dec 29
|Nicholasville
|1
|Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Teri Garcia
|12
|Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em... (Jul '16)
|Dec 17
|beverly hiller
|2
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|Dec 12
|D-Culver
|188
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|INFIDEL
|2,497
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Dec '16
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC