Sutter Health Opens on Valencia with Small Retail
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation opened a new clinic on 20th and Valencia streets earlier this month. The clinic employs acupuncturists, chiropractors, message therapists, and nutritionists in addition to primary care practicioners.
