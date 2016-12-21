Remembering Roy O. Disney, Walt Disney's brother, 45 years after his death
Walt Disney's brother Roy O. Disney, left, and theme park pioneer Harrison "Buzz" Price look over a scale model of what would become Cal Arts in Valencia. The school was founded and created by Walt Disney in the early 1960s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Teri Garcia
|12
|Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em...
|Dec 17
|beverly hiller
|2
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|602
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|Dec 12
|D-Culver
|188
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|INFIDEL
|2,497
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Dec 3
|Now_What-
|1
|Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla...
|Nov 26
|Whitney Ellis los...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC