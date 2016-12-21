Philip Stein Teslar Watches
Has anyone out there tried these Teslar watches? What have they done for you other than cause you spend $500 on a cheap quartz watch? Loved be celebrities , it works through a combination of the Teslar technology combined with the watch's battery and coil, which generates a zero-point waveform pulsed at 7-9 Hertz, creating what they call the "cocoon of calm". John lives in Brooklyn and has loved watches since he got his first Swatch Irony automatic in 1998.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WristWatchReview.com.
Add your comments below
Valencia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Teri Garcia
|12
|Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em...
|Dec 17
|beverly hiller
|2
|Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07)
|Dec 17
|Now_What-
|602
|I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08)
|Dec 12
|D-Culver
|188
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 6
|INFIDEL
|2,497
|Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210...
|Dec 3
|Now_What-
|1
|Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla...
|Nov 26
|Whitney Ellis los...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valencia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC