CalArts picks new president out of 500 applicants
The dean of the School of the Arts at State University of New York at Purchase has been selected as the fourth president of the California Institute of the Arts. Ravi S. Rajan will begin his tenure at the Valencia campus on June 1. His selection was officially announced to the CalArts community late Tuesday following a unanimous vote of the Board of Trustees, which evaluated more than 500 applicants.
