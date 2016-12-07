After 11 Years, Range Is Closing On Valencia

It's the end of an era for one of the defining restaurants of Valencia's restaurant boom of the last two decades, as Range will be closing its doors after New Year's Eve. This may be the first of a few surprise closures, given the industry tradition of using the end of the year to end a run, but this could be the biggest one, and the one to trigger the biggest round of mourning amongst its ardent fans.

