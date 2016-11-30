PHOTOS: COC students take a moment to a oepawsa

Students at College of the Canyons' Valencia campus pet and visit with therapy dog Ember, a black lab, between classes during the school's Paws for a While event to help destress students heading into semester finals on Wednesday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Students at College of the Canyons' Valencia campus pet and visit with therapy dog Ros, a rescue mix, between classes during the school's Paws for a While event to help destress students heading into semester finals on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.