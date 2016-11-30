PHOTOS: COC students take a moment to...

PHOTOS: COC students take a moment to a oepawsa

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: The Signal

Students at College of the Canyons' Valencia campus pet and visit with therapy dog Ember, a black lab, between classes during the school's Paws for a While event to help destress students heading into semester finals on Wednesday. Katharine Lotze/Signal Students at College of the Canyons' Valencia campus pet and visit with therapy dog Ros, a rescue mix, between classes during the school's Paws for a While event to help destress students heading into semester finals on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Signal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valencia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Basil C. Gaston 1956-2009 (Oct '09) Dec 20 Teri Garcia 12
News Hillary Clinton questioned by FBI as part of em... Dec 17 beverly hiller 2
Pit Bull Rescue Tia Torres husband ex-convict a... (Oct '07) Dec 17 Now_What- 602
I grew up in Sylmar (Oct '08) Dec 12 D-Culver 188
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Dec 6 INFIDEL 2,497
News Watch for high winds on 5, 14, 118, 138 and 210... Dec 3 Now_What- 1
Hosting a Gay Teen Talent, Whitney Ellis Woodla... Nov 26 Whitney Ellis los... 1
See all Valencia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valencia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at December 24 at 11:43AM PST

Valencia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valencia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Valencia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,617

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC