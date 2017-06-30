They were being interviewed about their missing dog a " until they were interrupted
Many pet owners spend July 5 searching for lost pets, who are can become frightened by fireworks on the Fourth of July. Will Rumley of Valdosta, Georgia, and his family were afraid they had become one of those after they came home from celebrating the holiday to find their German shepherd, Judo, was missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2
|6 min
|brrrt
|616
|Got any favorite song lyrics? (Sep '16)
|23 min
|brrrt
|188
|Who are you currently in love with? (Sep '16)
|30 min
|brrrt
|48
|Confess something > (Mar '16)
|35 min
|brrrt
|126
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|42 min
|brrrt
|2,485
|On this day in history >>>
|52 min
|brrrt
|2
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Aliceoutofwonderland
|2,809
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC