Pipes loaded with explosives for the ...

Pipes loaded with explosives for the Valdosta fireworks show.

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

R says they will be setting off 1,900 shells... better known as explosives. Last year's shell count was 1,700.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 49 min brrrt 2,481
Confess something > (Mar '16) 57 min brrrt 105
#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2 59 min brrrt 605
Trump Care 3 hr brt 123
Where is SPICEY?? 3 hr brt 103
Got any favorite song lyrics? (Sep '16) 3 hr brt 186
maga (Nov '16) 3 hr brt 1,658
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 4 hr brt 2,793
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,260,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC