VSU's Robles named Georgia's Most Positive Collegiate Athlete

Monday Jun 5

Valdosta State Kayla Robles has made a name for herself with her positivity, and she's being rewarded for it. The Blazer soccer player has been named the Most Positive Collegiate Athlete by Positive Athlete Georgia.

