Valdosta woman arrested for aggravated assault and terroristic threats

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WTXL

A Valdosta woman has been arrested after police say she threatened a victim on social media and attacked her with a knife outside the victim's apartment. On Sunday around 11:45 p.m., patrol officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of North Toombs Street.

