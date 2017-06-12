Valdosta students spend week at Futur...

Valdosta students spend week at Future Innovators Camp

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Elementary and Middle School Students in Valdosta are spending the week learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, otherwise known as STEM programs. "They are very creative and technology savvy, they know more about iPhones than we do, so this comes second nature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
maga (Nov '16) 1 hr Sheriff Bort 1,561
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 2 hr French Fried Taters 4,155
release of e.k. keller wilcox from prison (May '08) 5 hr Loyal to the Victim 90
Take Down those Confederate Statutes__Yeah baby! 9 hr Teenage wasteland 408
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 22 hr 52 i mean 54 2,719
Nixon/Trump - compare and contrast Fri 52 i mean 54 32
Trump supporters > (Aug '16) Fri 52 i mean 54 3,077
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC