Valdosta students spend week at Future Innovators Camp
Elementary and Middle School Students in Valdosta are spending the week learning about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, otherwise known as STEM programs. "They are very creative and technology savvy, they know more about iPhones than we do, so this comes second nature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|maga (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|1,561
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|2 hr
|French Fried Taters
|4,155
|release of e.k. keller wilcox from prison (May '08)
|5 hr
|Loyal to the Victim
|90
|Take Down those Confederate Statutes__Yeah baby!
|9 hr
|Teenage wasteland
|408
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|52 i mean 54
|2,719
|Nixon/Trump - compare and contrast
|Fri
|52 i mean 54
|32
|Trump supporters > (Aug '16)
|Fri
|52 i mean 54
|3,077
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC