Valdosta standoff ends peacefully

About 5:30 Friday morning, Valdosta Police ended two hours of a tense standoff, in which a 23 year old man barricaded himself in an apartment, with his young son. The Valdosta Police Department arrested Quinton Wright, who had forced his way into an apartment old Old Statenville Road, and reportedly assaulted a woman who lives there.

