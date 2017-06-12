Valdosta standoff ends peacefully

Valdosta standoff ends peacefully

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

About 5:30 Friday morning, Valdosta Police ended two hours of a tense standoff, in which a 23 year old man barricaded himself in an apartment, with his young son. The Valdosta Police Department arrested Quinton Wright, who had forced his way into an apartment old Old Statenville Road, and reportedly assaulted a woman who lives there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Official: Comey Day Thread - AKA "Big Nothing" 3 hr Joe Balls 182
Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16) 4 hr Joe Balls 281
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 4 hr Joe Balls 3,974
Donate to Salvation Army, not goodwill (Nov '13) 6 hr Wondering 38
maga (Nov '16) 12 hr TOM67 1,547
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 13 hr Lordy 2,699
Cult 45 13 hr Lordy 28
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC