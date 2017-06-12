Valdosta siblings appear on NBC's Lit...

Valdosta siblings appear on NBC's Little Big Shots

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

For many years now, 10 year old Brooklyn, 13 year old Nya, and 11 year old their brother is Kaden have been singing together. This was after folks at church told them they were pretty good at it! "We think we have a pretty special gift and for it to be known worldwide, that was pretty cool," said Nya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Official: Comey Day Thread - AKA "Big Nothing" 48 min Joe Balls 182
Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16) 1 hr Joe Balls 281
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 1 hr Joe Balls 3,974
Donate to Salvation Army, not goodwill (Nov '13) 3 hr Wondering 38
maga (Nov '16) 9 hr TOM67 1,547
Good News Thread (Jan '16) 9 hr Lordy 2,699
Cult 45 10 hr Lordy 28
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC