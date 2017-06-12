Valdosta siblings appear on NBC's Little Big Shots
For many years now, 10 year old Brooklyn, 13 year old Nya, and 11 year old their brother is Kaden have been singing together. This was after folks at church told them they were pretty good at it! "We think we have a pretty special gift and for it to be known worldwide, that was pretty cool," said Nya.
Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
