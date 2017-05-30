Valdosta Police investigate shooting ...

Valdosta Police investigate shooting on Bemiss Road

The Valdosta Police Department said that around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to shopping area in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road after they received a call that someone was shot. When units arrived on scene, they made contact with a person who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the torso area.

