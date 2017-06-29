Valdosta police investigate attempted...

Valdosta police investigate attempted armed robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The $8 million former Caterpillar plant is now off the market in Thomasville and could soon have a new tenant. "When we have control of the building we are able to control who goes in it," said Thomasville Payroll Development Authority executive director, Sherry Zorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2 27 min STM 583
Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16) 47 min pldeathum 313
Dear National Rifle Association (NRA) 56 min TOM67 18
Trump Care 1 hr TOM67 82
Freedom of the Press 1 hr TOM67 33
fake news 4 hr brrt 95
First World Problems (Nov '15) 5 hr brrt 137
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 6 hr brrt 5,375
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC