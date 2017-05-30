Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment
The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening, to a report of someone being shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment, but later had to be flown by helicopter to a larger hospital for further care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|13 min
|Nutters Gonna Nut
|3,639
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|STM
|2,637
|Take Down those Confederate Statutes__Yeah baby!
|3 hr
|Teenage wasteland
|347
|Great Songs about Historical Events (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|STM
|26
|The new, true Patriots
|5 hr
|TOM67
|301
|covfefe
|6 hr
|TOM67
|3
|Trump's 22nd golf outing....
|13 hr
|DaddysLittleGirl
|3
|#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2
|15 hr
|TOM67
|231
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC