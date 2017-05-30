Valdosta person shot; flown for treat...

Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

Friday

The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening, to a report of someone being shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment, but later had to be flown by helicopter to a larger hospital for further care.

