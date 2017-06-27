Valdosta PD investigates after man shot in the chest
The call came in at around 11:24 p.m. and officials responded to the 1000 block of Ponderosa Drive. The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Freedom of the Press
|22 min
|STM
|14
|Confess something > (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|plcricketum
|82
|maga (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|brrt
|1,584
|Pro tips > (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|brrt
|512
|fake news
|2 hr
|brrt
|94
|#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2
|3 hr
|brrt
|571
|Election Rigged - Trump was right (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|TOM67
|341
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|7 hr
|brt
|5,366
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC