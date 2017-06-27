Valdosta man shot, robbed

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Valdosta Police were called to the hospital late Tuesday night, where a man told them that he was shot in a robbery that happened in the 1100 block of West Magnolia Street. The victim told officers that a black man, possibly in his 20's, pulled out a firearm, and robbed him of some of his personal property.

