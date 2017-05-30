Traffic enforcement initiative starts Monday
State and local law enforcement officers across Georgia starting Monday will kick off a traffic campaign to take drunken and drugged drivers off the roads, as well issue citations for speeding, distracted driving, unbuckled motorists and other violations. The 26th annual "Hands Across the Border" week-long traffic enforcement operation will get underway with Georgia joining Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee to conduct road checks simultaneously across all five states.
