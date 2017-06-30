Shuman retires as Valdosta baseball coach, Porter taking over
After two decades with the Wildcats, Valdosta High School head baseball coach Bart Shuman is retiring. The school has hired current Tiftarea Academy head coach Brad Porter to take over the program.
