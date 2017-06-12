Shooting suspects at large in Valdosta
According to Valdosta Police, the victim, Anthony Hogan, told officers that he was driving in the 200 block of Summerlin Street when the suspects asked for a ride. Hogan says one of them opened the car door pointed a gun at him and demanded money, but when they asked for more a struggle started and the gun went off.
