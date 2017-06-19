Road Closure in Valdosta for Sewer Main Repair
The City of Valdosta is warning drivers that North Lee Street will be closed for sewer main repair for 2 to 3 weeks starting tomorrow. Beginning Wednesday, N. Lee Street will be closed between E. Jane Street and E. Brookwood Drive for the replacement of a sewer main in that area.
