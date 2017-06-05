MDJ wins General Excellence from Georgia Press Association
The Marietta Daily Journal was honored with the first-place award for General Excellence by the Georgia Press Association for its work in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|4 hr
|Nutters Gonna Nut
|3,764
|maga (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|TOM67
|1,447
|Trump supporters > (Aug '16)
|7 hr
|boo-urns
|3,021
|#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2
|7 hr
|boom
|260
|Trump ...Do as I say.....Not As I Do
|8 hr
|TOM67
|20
|The new, true Patriots
|10 hr
|TOM67
|303
|Random one sentence thoughts > (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|dub
|268
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC