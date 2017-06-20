Louisiana Bluesman Brother Dege & The...

Louisiana Bluesman Brother Dege & The Brethren Hit the Road for Summer Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Brother Dege will be bringing his post-Americana Psyouthern style of Delta Blues to the Southeast this summer. Dege is a musician and writer, born and raised in the swamplands of Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valdosta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Care 32 min Barrrrrttttttt 68
#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2 52 min Barrrrrttttttt 553
News Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13) 1 hr Bartessa 5,300
why are people asking Michael Moore to resign ? (May '15) 1 hr Bartessa 2,515
Election Rigged - Trump was right (Nov '16) 1 hr Bartessa 304
Melt Thread II (Jan '16) 1 hr Bartessa 2,402
Trump supporters > (Aug '16) 1 hr TOM67 3,091
See all Valdosta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valdosta Forum Now

Valdosta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valdosta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Valdosta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC