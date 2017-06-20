Louisiana Bluesman Brother Dege & The Brethren Hit the Road for Summer Tour
Brother Dege will be bringing his post-Americana Psyouthern style of Delta Blues to the Southeast this summer. Dege is a musician and writer, born and raised in the swamplands of Louisiana.
