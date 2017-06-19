Judge dismisses lawsuit in Georgia te...

Judge dismisses lawsuit in Georgia teen's gym-mat death

There are 1 comment on the The Decatur Daily story from Friday Jun 16, titled Judge dismisses lawsuit in Georgia teen's gym-mat death.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the parents of a Georgia teenager found dead at school inside a rolled up gym mat. News outlets report that U.S. District Court Judge W. Louis Sands filed an order Tuesday saying the parents of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson were negligent in filing paperwork to the court and in filing for extensions.

