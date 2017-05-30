Journalists from across Georgia honored at annual contest
A south Georgia newspaper won a prestigious award for upholding principles of the First Amendment, and journalists across the state were honored in several categories in the Georgia Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|2,641
|covfefe
|1 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|4
|Great Songs about Historical Events (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|27
|Take Down those Confederate Statutes__Yeah baby!
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|349
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|2 hr
|Sheriff Bort
|3,640
|The new, true Patriots
|10 hr
|TOM67
|301
|Trump's 22nd golf outing....
|18 hr
|DaddysLittleGirl
|3
|#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2
|20 hr
|TOM67
|231
