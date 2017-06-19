Crash kills elderly man in Valdosta

Crash kills elderly man in Valdosta

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. Friday on Inner Perimeter and Howell Roads. According to authorities, 81-year-old Samuel Culpepper crossed Howell Road in front of a truck.

