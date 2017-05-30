College Baseball: North Georgia's Gou...

College Baseball: North Georgia's Gouge named third-team All-American

University of North Georgia infielder, Michael Gouge was selected to be on the third team All-American team by the American Baseball Coaches Association, as released Thursday. The senior also made All-Region selections both in the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

