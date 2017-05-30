College Baseball: North Georgia's Gouge named third-team All-American
University of North Georgia infielder, Michael Gouge was selected to be on the third team All-American team by the American Baseball Coaches Association, as released Thursday. The senior also made All-Region selections both in the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Valdosta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paramedic report comes to light in Kendrick Joh... (May '13)
|32 min
|Truth
|3,626
|Melt Thread II (Jan '16)
|1 hr
|plum
|2,305
|#Dolt45 and the Pinko Commies Version 4.2
|1 hr
|boom
|223
|maga (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|snarky anarchy
|1,427
|The new, true Patriots
|5 hr
|boom
|296
|Good Cover Versions of Songs > (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|boom
|31
|Good News Thread (Jan '16)
|6 hr
|boom
|2,625
Find what you want!
Search Valdosta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC