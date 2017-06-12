Albany Civic Center Director: We're c...

Albany Civic Center Director: We're constantly looking for acts

The director of the Albany Civic Center told WALB News 10 that the facility is constantly reaching out to promoters to bring different acts to the area. Recently, venues like the UGA Conference Center in Tifton and Wild Adventures in Valdosta have hosted Grammy-nominated acts like Vince Gill and Big and Rich.

